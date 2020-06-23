Montecito Villas at Playa Vista

Amenities

dogs allowed gym pool dog park basketball court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

available for 7-month lease from 12/2018-06/2019

Or 6-month lease from 01/2019 - 06/2019



Great location with:

1. 10-min to Venice, 15-min to Santa Monica- 5-min to Westifield- 15-min to UCLA- 3-min to the beach, 5-min to Marina Del Rey

2. Modern Lifestyle: Starbucks, BlueBottle, WholeFoods, Costco, Ralphs, Sugarfish, CVs, Cinemark, Tocaya organica, LA Fitness, Healthy Spot, Home Depot are all nearby. And you would love all fleshes from Farmers market on every Saturday.

3. Resort Living Experience, three swimming pools, two gyms, three basketball courts, three dog parks, five BBQ places, are all around,

4. E-car charing station installed and ready to serve.

5. 7-day/week lounge access with free printing service and coffee available.



Great neighborhood:

1. Very family and friend oriented community with 24/7 security on-call.

2. Tech hub in LA, with great companies such as Facebook, Google, EA, IMAX, YouTube, Wework around.