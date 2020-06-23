All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Montecito Villas at Playa Vista

12855 Runway Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12855 Runway Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

dogs allowed
gym
pool
dog park
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
available for 7-month lease from 12/2018-06/2019
Or 6-month lease from 01/2019 - 06/2019

Great location with:
1. 10-min to Venice, 15-min to Santa Monica- 5-min to Westifield- 15-min to UCLA- 3-min to the beach, 5-min to Marina Del Rey
2. Modern Lifestyle: Starbucks, BlueBottle, WholeFoods, Costco, Ralphs, Sugarfish, CVs, Cinemark, Tocaya organica, LA Fitness, Healthy Spot, Home Depot are all nearby. And you would love all fleshes from Farmers market on every Saturday.
3. Resort Living Experience, three swimming pools, two gyms, three basketball courts, three dog parks, five BBQ places, are all around,
4. E-car charing station installed and ready to serve.
5. 7-day/week lounge access with free printing service and coffee available.

Great neighborhood:
1. Very family and friend oriented community with 24/7 security on-call.
2. Tech hub in LA, with great companies such as Facebook, Google, EA, IMAX, YouTube, Wework around.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montecito Villas at Playa Vista have any available units?
Montecito Villas at Playa Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Montecito Villas at Playa Vista have?
Some of Montecito Villas at Playa Vista's amenities include dogs allowed, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montecito Villas at Playa Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Montecito Villas at Playa Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montecito Villas at Playa Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Montecito Villas at Playa Vista is pet friendly.
Does Montecito Villas at Playa Vista offer parking?
No, Montecito Villas at Playa Vista does not offer parking.
Does Montecito Villas at Playa Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Montecito Villas at Playa Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Montecito Villas at Playa Vista have a pool?
Yes, Montecito Villas at Playa Vista has a pool.
Does Montecito Villas at Playa Vista have accessible units?
No, Montecito Villas at Playa Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Montecito Villas at Playa Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, Montecito Villas at Playa Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
