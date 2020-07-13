Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill media room rent controlled cats allowed garage bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments lobby

The Los Feliz Summit Apartments are located in the historic Los Feliz area between Hollywood and Glendale – adjacent to Griffith Park. Los Feliz Summit is surrounded by trees and nature offering beautifully landscaped grounds and scenery that would make a Hollywood celebrity envious. The prestigious Los Feliz Summit Apartments offer panoramic views overlooking a dynamic and vibrant neighborhood. Area highlights within a short-distance are Griffith Park, Griffith Observatory, the Greek Theatre, Hollywood Boulevard (theatres, restaurants, and nightclubs), shopping at the Galleria and the Americana in Glendale, Los Feliz Public Golf Course, and easy access to the 5 Freeway.