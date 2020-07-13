3901 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Greater Griffith Park
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 216 · Avail. now
$2,100
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 2
$2,800
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Los Feliz Summit Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
rent controlled
cats allowed
garage
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
The Los Feliz Summit Apartments are located in the historic Los Feliz area between Hollywood and Glendale – adjacent to Griffith Park. Los Feliz Summit is surrounded by trees and nature offering beautifully landscaped grounds and scenery that would make a Hollywood celebrity envious. The prestigious Los Feliz Summit Apartments offer panoramic views overlooking a dynamic and vibrant neighborhood. Area highlights within a short-distance are Griffith Park, Griffith Observatory, the Greek Theatre, Hollywood Boulevard (theatres, restaurants, and nightclubs), shopping at the Galleria and the Americana in Glendale, Los Feliz Public Golf Course, and easy access to the 5 Freeway.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per application
Deposit: $600 1 bedroom, $700 2 bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Everyone gets at least one parking space. Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Los Feliz Summit Apartments have any available units?
Los Feliz Summit Apartments has 2 units available starting at $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.