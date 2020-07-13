All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Los Feliz Summit Apartments

3901 Los Feliz Blvd · (323) 613-2936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3901 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Los Feliz Summit Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
rent controlled
cats allowed
garage
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
The Los Feliz Summit Apartments are located in the historic Los Feliz area between Hollywood and Glendale – adjacent to Griffith Park. Los Feliz Summit is surrounded by trees and nature offering beautifully landscaped grounds and scenery that would make a Hollywood celebrity envious. The prestigious Los Feliz Summit Apartments offer panoramic views overlooking a dynamic and vibrant neighborhood. Area highlights within a short-distance are Griffith Park, Griffith Observatory, the Greek Theatre, Hollywood Boulevard (theatres, restaurants, and nightclubs), shopping at the Galleria and the Americana in Glendale, Los Feliz Public Golf Course, and easy access to the 5 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per application
Deposit: $600 1 bedroom, $700 2 bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Everyone gets at least one parking space. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Los Feliz Summit Apartments have any available units?
Los Feliz Summit Apartments has 2 units available starting at $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Los Feliz Summit Apartments have?
Some of Los Feliz Summit Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Los Feliz Summit Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Los Feliz Summit Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Los Feliz Summit Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Los Feliz Summit Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Los Feliz Summit Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Los Feliz Summit Apartments offers parking.
Does Los Feliz Summit Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Los Feliz Summit Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Los Feliz Summit Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Los Feliz Summit Apartments has a pool.
Does Los Feliz Summit Apartments have accessible units?
No, Los Feliz Summit Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Los Feliz Summit Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Los Feliz Summit Apartments has units with dishwashers.
