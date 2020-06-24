Harbor Pine Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool guest parking sauna

*** Moving ready June 1, 2020***



This is an upper-level unit that overlooks the pool and pond. Nice view from step-down Living Room and Master Bedroom, as well as from large balcony. This home has an inside Laundry Room next to the Bathroom. Completely remodeled unit paint, wood floor, kitchen, bathroom, lighting, AC/ heater unit.

High Vaulted ceilings

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom tub/shower.

1 bedroom is loft style

New appliances included: refrigerator, cooktop, oven, microwave, hood range, garbage disposal, washer and dryer

New AC/ heater system

Fireplace

2 parking space one is covered

2 pools, Jacuzzi and sauna

Many visitor parking spaces available

Gated community

24 hr patrol

Owner pays water, trash and HOA

Deposit $2900 + First months rent



$111 million remodeled Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park/ lake .5mile away

$13. Million remodeled Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center .5 mile away

Walking distance from Los Angeles Harbor College

Close to 110 fwy

No pets or smoking allowed



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3957615)