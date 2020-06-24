Harbor Pine Creek

Amenities
*** Moving ready June 1, 2020***
This is an upper-level unit that overlooks the pool and pond. Nice view from step-down Living Room and Master Bedroom, as well as from large balcony. This home has an inside Laundry Room next to the Bathroom. Completely remodeled unit paint, wood floor, kitchen, bathroom, lighting, AC/ heater unit.
High Vaulted ceilings
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom tub/shower.
1 bedroom is loft style
New appliances included: refrigerator, cooktop, oven, microwave, hood range, garbage disposal, washer and dryer
New AC/ heater system
Fireplace
2 parking space one is covered
2 pools, Jacuzzi and sauna
Many visitor parking spaces available
Gated community
24 hr patrol
Owner pays water, trash and HOA
Deposit $2900 + First months rent
$111 million remodeled Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park/ lake .5mile away
$13. Million remodeled Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center .5 mile away
Walking distance from Los Angeles Harbor College
Close to 110 fwy
No pets or smoking allowed
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3957615)