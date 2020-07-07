9950 Reseda Boulevard

Amenities

Spacious And Beautiful Town Home At Desirable Parkview Villas In Northridge. Open Floor Plan, Laminate Flooring On First Floor And New Carpeting On Second Floor, Newly Repainted, Good Size Kitchen, Formal Dining Area, Large Master Bedroom With Full Master Bathroom, Large Walk-In Closet, Spacious Bedrooms, Large And Private Patio Accessible Via Dining Room, Family Room With Fireplace. Indoor Laundry Room And Attached Two Car Garage With Direct Access From Laundry Room. End-Unit That Shares Only One Common Wall. Community Swimming Pool, Spa And Recreation Room. Unit Is Close To Shopping And CSUN.