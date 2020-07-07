All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:09 PM

9950 Reseda Boulevard

9950 Reseda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9950 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious And Beautiful Town Home At Desirable Parkview Villas In Northridge. Open Floor Plan, Laminate Flooring On First Floor And New Carpeting On Second Floor, Newly Repainted, Good Size Kitchen, Formal Dining Area, Large Master Bedroom With Full Master Bathroom, Large Walk-In Closet, Spacious Bedrooms, Large And Private Patio Accessible Via Dining Room, Family Room With Fireplace. Indoor Laundry Room And Attached Two Car Garage With Direct Access From Laundry Room. End-Unit That Shares Only One Common Wall. Community Swimming Pool, Spa And Recreation Room. Unit Is Close To Shopping And CSUN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9950 Reseda Boulevard have any available units?
9950 Reseda Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9950 Reseda Boulevard have?
Some of 9950 Reseda Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9950 Reseda Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9950 Reseda Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9950 Reseda Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9950 Reseda Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9950 Reseda Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9950 Reseda Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9950 Reseda Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9950 Reseda Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9950 Reseda Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 9950 Reseda Boulevard has a pool.
Does 9950 Reseda Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9950 Reseda Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9950 Reseda Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 9950 Reseda Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

