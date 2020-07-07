All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:38 PM

9937 Shirley Ave

9937 Shirley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9937 Shirley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6001160095 ---- This is an absolutely gorgeous, exquisitely upgraded and redesigned single story estate home located on one of the best streets in Devonshire Country Estates with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,138 Square Feet of living space (with no steps in the house) on a 16,365 Square Foot lot. Prime cul-de-sac location with amazing curb appeal. Circular driveway of interlocking stones. Double door entry leads you to gorgeous foyer with white 24?x 24? porcelain tile throughout the entry into the family room, breakfast area and kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets, huge custom center island, Sub-Zero refrigerator and Viking appliances. Truly a chef?s delight. This one-of-a kind kitchen is open to the breakfast area and family room with a built-in cabinet for a TV Gorgeous formal dining room and living room with a two-sided fireplace, beautiful built in?s, wood floors, smooth ceiling, crown molding and recessed lighting. Both rooms have full views of the backyard through large sliding doors. All windows and sliding doors are upgraded high end dual pane. Master bedroom with its own master bath, walk in closet, and sliders provide a great view of the back yard. Entertainer?s backyard with step up brick ribbon pool, beautiful (artificial turf) grassy sitting area, covered patio, bar area & large pergola. RV parking. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9937 Shirley Ave have any available units?
9937 Shirley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9937 Shirley Ave have?
Some of 9937 Shirley Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9937 Shirley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9937 Shirley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9937 Shirley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9937 Shirley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9937 Shirley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9937 Shirley Ave offers parking.
Does 9937 Shirley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9937 Shirley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9937 Shirley Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9937 Shirley Ave has a pool.
Does 9937 Shirley Ave have accessible units?
No, 9937 Shirley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9937 Shirley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9937 Shirley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

