9937 Shirley Ave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6001160095 ---- This is an absolutely gorgeous, exquisitely upgraded and redesigned single story estate home located on one of the best streets in Devonshire Country Estates with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,138 Square Feet of living space (with no steps in the house) on a 16,365 Square Foot lot. Prime cul-de-sac location with amazing curb appeal. Circular driveway of interlocking stones. Double door entry leads you to gorgeous foyer with white 24?x 24? porcelain tile throughout the entry into the family room, breakfast area and kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets, huge custom center island, Sub-Zero refrigerator and Viking appliances. Truly a chef?s delight. This one-of-a kind kitchen is open to the breakfast area and family room with a built-in cabinet for a TV Gorgeous formal dining room and living room with a two-sided fireplace, beautiful built in?s, wood floors, smooth ceiling, crown molding and recessed lighting. Both rooms have full views of the backyard through large sliding doors. All windows and sliding doors are upgraded high end dual pane. Master bedroom with its own master bath, walk in closet, and sliders provide a great view of the back yard. Entertainer?s backyard with step up brick ribbon pool, beautiful (artificial turf) grassy sitting area, covered patio, bar area & large pergola. RV parking. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.