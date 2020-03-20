All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive

9892 Beverly Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9892 Beverly Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
Enjoy incredible DTLA to Ocean views from this classic mid-century architectural masterpiece. This meticulously maintained 4 Bedroom 4 Bath home offers two stories of integrated space, natural sunlight, walls of glass on cement, wood and endless clean lines. Seamless indoor-outdoor flow with open stainless steel Kitchen offers sophisticated style and flow. 2nd level dedicated as the entire master suite complete with open loft/office, balcony, master bath and access to roof top deck with breathtaking near 360 degree city and ocean views. Wood burning fireplace on every level creates ambiance plus an outdoor conversation fire pit to gather around. Sound system via Sonos, security system, pool, modern amenities for comfort, privacy, in A+ location. This is a fully furnished lease, term is negotiable, available as of May 1, 2020.S ome furnishings in the photos have been replaced. Short term and holiday seasonal rates apply, published rate is for long term tenancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive have any available units?
9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive have?
Some of 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive offer parking?
No, 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive has a pool.
Does 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College