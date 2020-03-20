9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive

Amenities

Enjoy incredible DTLA to Ocean views from this classic mid-century architectural masterpiece. This meticulously maintained 4 Bedroom 4 Bath home offers two stories of integrated space, natural sunlight, walls of glass on cement, wood and endless clean lines. Seamless indoor-outdoor flow with open stainless steel Kitchen offers sophisticated style and flow. 2nd level dedicated as the entire master suite complete with open loft/office, balcony, master bath and access to roof top deck with breathtaking near 360 degree city and ocean views. Wood burning fireplace on every level creates ambiance plus an outdoor conversation fire pit to gather around. Sound system via Sonos, security system, pool, modern amenities for comfort, privacy, in A+ location. This is a fully furnished lease, term is negotiable, available as of May 1, 2020.S ome furnishings in the photos have been replaced. Short term and holiday seasonal rates apply, published rate is for long term tenancy.