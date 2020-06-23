9860 Lassen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking new construction

OPEN HOUSE HAS BEEN RE-SCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY, APRIL 28, 2019 - DUE TO EASTER SUNDAY! Brand New Lassen Villas. Four bedrooms with three and one-half baths with over 1700 square feet of living space. Small lot single family home with no common walls! First level bedroom with bath. The second level is the entertainer's delight...spacious living area, dining area, and kitchen with granite counters, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, self-closing cabinetry, low voltage recessed lighting, powder room, and full sized stackable washer/dryer closet. Top level has a master suite with resort styled bath and two other spacious bedrooms with their own baths. Gorgeous wide plank solid wide plank floors on all levels. Tankless water heater. High energy efficient HVAC. Solar ready roof. 40-year concrete tile roof. Two-car side-by-side direct access garage.

Guest parking. Gated private street. HOA is included in the lease agreement. Extremely quiet and private. Easy freeway access. Call or text for more details