All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9860 Lassen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9860 Lassen Court
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:42 AM

9860 Lassen Court

9860 N Lassen Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9860 N Lassen Rd, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
new construction
OPEN HOUSE HAS BEEN RE-SCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY, APRIL 28, 2019 - DUE TO EASTER SUNDAY! Brand New Lassen Villas. Four bedrooms with three and one-half baths with over 1700 square feet of living space. Small lot single family home with no common walls! First level bedroom with bath. The second level is the entertainer's delight...spacious living area, dining area, and kitchen with granite counters, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, self-closing cabinetry, low voltage recessed lighting, powder room, and full sized stackable washer/dryer closet. Top level has a master suite with resort styled bath and two other spacious bedrooms with their own baths. Gorgeous wide plank solid wide plank floors on all levels. Tankless water heater. High energy efficient HVAC. Solar ready roof. 40-year concrete tile roof. Two-car side-by-side direct access garage.
Guest parking. Gated private street. HOA is included in the lease agreement. Extremely quiet and private. Easy freeway access. Call or text for more details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9860 Lassen Court have any available units?
9860 Lassen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9860 Lassen Court have?
Some of 9860 Lassen Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9860 Lassen Court currently offering any rent specials?
9860 Lassen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9860 Lassen Court pet-friendly?
No, 9860 Lassen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9860 Lassen Court offer parking?
Yes, 9860 Lassen Court offers parking.
Does 9860 Lassen Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9860 Lassen Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9860 Lassen Court have a pool?
No, 9860 Lassen Court does not have a pool.
Does 9860 Lassen Court have accessible units?
No, 9860 Lassen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9860 Lassen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9860 Lassen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College