Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9749 Reseda Blvd. #12
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

9749 Reseda Blvd. #12

9749 Reseda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9749 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning Northridge Townhome - Stunning townhome - highly desirable Northridge Garden complex. with beautiful wooded grounds, lush greenbelts, pool, and tennis! Walk to shopping and restaurants! Near CSUN & public transportation! This gem boasts wood floors, cook's kitchen with loads of counter and cabinets space,garden window, large pantry. Additional amenities include a formal living, formal dining room, and a family room with views of the private patio! The enclosed patio, accessible through a sliding glass door from the FR, leads to the double detached garage which has laundry hook-ups, storage, and a roll-up garage door. Water and HOA Fees are also paid by the owner! Hurry this gem will not last long!!

(RLNE2359421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9749 Reseda Blvd. #12 have any available units?
9749 Reseda Blvd. #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9749 Reseda Blvd. #12 have?
Some of 9749 Reseda Blvd. #12's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9749 Reseda Blvd. #12 currently offering any rent specials?
9749 Reseda Blvd. #12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9749 Reseda Blvd. #12 pet-friendly?
No, 9749 Reseda Blvd. #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9749 Reseda Blvd. #12 offer parking?
Yes, 9749 Reseda Blvd. #12 does offer parking.
Does 9749 Reseda Blvd. #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9749 Reseda Blvd. #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9749 Reseda Blvd. #12 have a pool?
Yes, 9749 Reseda Blvd. #12 has a pool.
Does 9749 Reseda Blvd. #12 have accessible units?
No, 9749 Reseda Blvd. #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 9749 Reseda Blvd. #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9749 Reseda Blvd. #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
