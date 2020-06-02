9749 Reseda Blvd. #12

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Stunning Northridge Townhome - Stunning townhome - highly desirable Northridge Garden complex. with beautiful wooded grounds, lush greenbelts, pool, and tennis! Walk to shopping and restaurants! Near CSUN & public transportation! This gem boasts wood floors, cook's kitchen with loads of counter and cabinets space,garden window, large pantry. Additional amenities include a formal living, formal dining room, and a family room with views of the private patio! The enclosed patio, accessible through a sliding glass door from the FR, leads to the double detached garage which has laundry hook-ups, storage, and a roll-up garage door. Water and HOA Fees are also paid by the owner! Hurry this gem will not last long!!



(RLNE2359421)