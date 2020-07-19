9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This single family residential house has 2 Bed & 1.5 bath with two car detached garage with separate laundry room access from garage is situated in city of Tujunga with easy access to Fwy 210 close to city of Glendale ,Burbank and is conveniently located to shopping plazas, restaurants, schools and YMCA. This home was fully upgraded two years ago and is ready to move in. Kitchen has newer cabinets, granite counter tops, ceramic tile floors, dish washer, stove, recess lighting in kitchen, living room & bedrooms, laminate flooring throughout home, double pane vinyl window, central heat & air, newer water heater, walk in closet with sliding mirror doors. This house also comes with its own private back yard w/ BBQ for your entertainment.

