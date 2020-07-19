All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard

9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This single family residential house has 2 Bed & 1.5 bath with two car detached garage with separate laundry room access from garage is situated in city of Tujunga with easy access to Fwy 210 close to city of Glendale ,Burbank and is conveniently located to shopping plazas, restaurants, schools and YMCA. This home was fully upgraded two years ago and is ready to move in. Kitchen has newer cabinets, granite counter tops, ceramic tile floors, dish washer, stove, recess lighting in kitchen, living room & bedrooms, laminate flooring throughout home, double pane vinyl window, central heat & air, newer water heater, walk in closet with sliding mirror doors. This house also comes with its own private back yard w/ BBQ for your entertainment.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard have any available units?
9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard have?
Some of 9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9738 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
