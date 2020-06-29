9730 Wheatland Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Please contact Holly to set up an appointment to view this home at HOLLYKURFURST@KW.COM. Located in the heart of Shadow Hills, this lovely single family home features central air, heat, and dual pane windows throughout the home. There are 3 bedrooms (plus mother-in-law quarters aka tandem room with a separate entrance) and 2 bathrooms. The living room has a large extension (use it as an extra den, toy area, formal dining, etc.). Private front and rear yard, storage shed and laundry hook-ups are outside and easily accessible. Large insulated/covered patio in the backyard. No garage but has 2 dedicated car parking spaces. This home sits in between the 5-fwy and 210-fwy, and is about 10 minutes away from Burbank. Tenant to provide own washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Pets okay.