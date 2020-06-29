All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 31 2020 at 4:01 PM

9730 Wheatland Ave

9730 Wheatland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9730 Wheatland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Foothill Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Please contact Holly to set up an appointment to view this home at HOLLYKURFURST@KW.COM. Located in the heart of Shadow Hills, this lovely single family home features central air, heat, and dual pane windows throughout the home. There are 3 bedrooms (plus mother-in-law quarters aka tandem room with a separate entrance) and 2 bathrooms. The living room has a large extension (use it as an extra den, toy area, formal dining, etc.). Private front and rear yard, storage shed and laundry hook-ups are outside and easily accessible. Large insulated/covered patio in the backyard. No garage but has 2 dedicated car parking spaces. This home sits in between the 5-fwy and 210-fwy, and is about 10 minutes away from Burbank. Tenant to provide own washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Pets okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9730 Wheatland Ave have any available units?
9730 Wheatland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9730 Wheatland Ave have?
Some of 9730 Wheatland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9730 Wheatland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9730 Wheatland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9730 Wheatland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9730 Wheatland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9730 Wheatland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9730 Wheatland Ave offers parking.
Does 9730 Wheatland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9730 Wheatland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9730 Wheatland Ave have a pool?
No, 9730 Wheatland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9730 Wheatland Ave have accessible units?
No, 9730 Wheatland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9730 Wheatland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9730 Wheatland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
