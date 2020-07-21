All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:57 PM

9650 Oso Avenue

9650 Oso Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9650 Oso Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This well taken care of Chatsworth Home is ready to move in. It offers an open floor plan with natural light, smooth ceilings with recessed lights. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a glass tiled back splash, which enhances the maple cabinets. The living room is open with a wood burning fireplace with crown moldings, fresh paint, and 4" base boards. The freshly laid tile floors flow through to the newly remodeled bathrooms and the large bedrooms. This home is also controlled by a newly installed thermostat that can be connected to a mobile device. The large backyard has a new patio cover and large play area for entertaining or the kids to play. There is a 2 car detached garage that has been refinished with drywall. This part of Chatsworth is conveniently located near the award winning Superior Elementary school, Chatsworth court house, Northridge Mall, Movie Theaters, restaurants, close to public transportation and minutes for freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9650 Oso Avenue have any available units?
9650 Oso Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9650 Oso Avenue have?
Some of 9650 Oso Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9650 Oso Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9650 Oso Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9650 Oso Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9650 Oso Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9650 Oso Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9650 Oso Avenue offers parking.
Does 9650 Oso Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9650 Oso Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9650 Oso Avenue have a pool?
No, 9650 Oso Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9650 Oso Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9650 Oso Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9650 Oso Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9650 Oso Avenue has units with dishwashers.
