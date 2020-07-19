9641 VIA RIMINI

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court

Welcome to Cabrini Villas - a well maintained community of townhouses providing country club living in the Verdugo Foothills, adjacent to Burbank. Amenities include Tennis Courts, 7 Swimming pools, Children's Play Areas, Rec Center, Large Park, Security Patrol. This unique 4 Bedroom unit Townhouse has just been completely remodeled and has not been lived in since - new laminate floors throughout, new recessed lighting, freshly painted, new kitchen and more. Also a spacious Master Bedroom suite with walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms and finished bonus room as well as a dedicated laundry area, private patio and oversized two-car private garage. Close to Woodbury University, Major Studios, Media Center, shopping and entertainment venues - close to 5 Freeway and Burbank Airport.