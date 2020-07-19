All apartments in Los Angeles
9641 VIA RIMINI
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

9641 VIA RIMINI

9641 via Rimini · No Longer Available
Location

9641 via Rimini, Los Angeles, CA 91504
Sun Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Welcome to Cabrini Villas - a well maintained community of townhouses providing country club living in the Verdugo Foothills, adjacent to Burbank. Amenities include Tennis Courts, 7 Swimming pools, Children's Play Areas, Rec Center, Large Park, Security Patrol. This unique 4 Bedroom unit Townhouse has just been completely remodeled and has not been lived in since - new laminate floors throughout, new recessed lighting, freshly painted, new kitchen and more. Also a spacious Master Bedroom suite with walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms and finished bonus room as well as a dedicated laundry area, private patio and oversized two-car private garage. Close to Woodbury University, Major Studios, Media Center, shopping and entertainment venues - close to 5 Freeway and Burbank Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9641 VIA RIMINI have any available units?
9641 VIA RIMINI doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9641 VIA RIMINI have?
Some of 9641 VIA RIMINI's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9641 VIA RIMINI currently offering any rent specials?
9641 VIA RIMINI is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9641 VIA RIMINI pet-friendly?
No, 9641 VIA RIMINI is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9641 VIA RIMINI offer parking?
Yes, 9641 VIA RIMINI offers parking.
Does 9641 VIA RIMINI have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9641 VIA RIMINI does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9641 VIA RIMINI have a pool?
Yes, 9641 VIA RIMINI has a pool.
Does 9641 VIA RIMINI have accessible units?
No, 9641 VIA RIMINI does not have accessible units.
Does 9641 VIA RIMINI have units with dishwashers?
No, 9641 VIA RIMINI does not have units with dishwashers.
