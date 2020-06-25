9610 Zelzah Ave., #305

Amenities
2+2 Near CSUN - Fantastic 2 master suite condo in Northridge. Each master bedroom is spacious with large walk-in closet and private full bathroom. Entry and kitchen have wood flooring & carpet is throughout living room, dining room, and bedrooms. The kitchen has tons of cabinets, black granite counter-tops, dishwasher, range, recessed lighting, and full size stacked washer/dryer. Central A/C & heating, balcony off living room, complex is newly remodeled with modern lobby, swimming pool, BBQ, & gym. Please NO PETS
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3972781)