All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9610 Zelzah Ave., #305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9610 Zelzah Ave., #305
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

9610 Zelzah Ave., #305

9610 Zelzah Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9610 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
2+2 Near CSUN - Fantastic 2 master suite condo in Northridge. Each master bedroom is spacious with large walk-in closet and private full bathroom. Entry and kitchen have wood flooring & carpet is throughout living room, dining room, and bedrooms. The kitchen has tons of cabinets, black granite counter-tops, dishwasher, range, recessed lighting, and full size stacked washer/dryer. Central A/C & heating, balcony off living room, complex is newly remodeled with modern lobby, swimming pool, BBQ, & gym. Please NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3972781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9610 Zelzah Ave., #305 have any available units?
9610 Zelzah Ave., #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9610 Zelzah Ave., #305 have?
Some of 9610 Zelzah Ave., #305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9610 Zelzah Ave., #305 currently offering any rent specials?
9610 Zelzah Ave., #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9610 Zelzah Ave., #305 pet-friendly?
No, 9610 Zelzah Ave., #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9610 Zelzah Ave., #305 offer parking?
No, 9610 Zelzah Ave., #305 does not offer parking.
Does 9610 Zelzah Ave., #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9610 Zelzah Ave., #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9610 Zelzah Ave., #305 have a pool?
Yes, 9610 Zelzah Ave., #305 has a pool.
Does 9610 Zelzah Ave., #305 have accessible units?
No, 9610 Zelzah Ave., #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 9610 Zelzah Ave., #305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9610 Zelzah Ave., #305 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College