9610 Zelzah Ave., #305

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill lobby

2+2 Near CSUN - Fantastic 2 master suite condo in Northridge. Each master bedroom is spacious with large walk-in closet and private full bathroom. Entry and kitchen have wood flooring & carpet is throughout living room, dining room, and bedrooms. The kitchen has tons of cabinets, black granite counter-tops, dishwasher, range, recessed lighting, and full size stacked washer/dryer. Central A/C & heating, balcony off living room, complex is newly remodeled with modern lobby, swimming pool, BBQ, & gym. Please NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3972781)