9568 Via Bernardo

Now for Lease! Located in Burbank find a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome situated in the very desirable and highly Sought after Cabrini Villas. The living room is perfect for entertaining. The room is spacious, offering a fireplace and a private patio with breathtaking views. The cozy kitchen has sleek countertops, nice appliances and gorgeous cabinets. There are 2 bedrooms, each with it's own bathroom and a walk-in closet. The larger Master bedroom comes with a balcony that overlooks the community and the city. There is a private 2-car attached garage with a bonus room (perfect for an office) and a laundry area with hookups available. Resort style amenities at Cabrini Villas including 7 pools, 6 tennis courts, basketball courts, a recreation room, sauna, a playground and security patrol! Close proximity to studios, freeway access, shopping malls and Bob Hope Airport.