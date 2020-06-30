All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9568 Via Bernardo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9568 Via Bernardo
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:30 PM

9568 Via Bernardo

9568 Via Bernardo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9568 Via Bernardo, Los Angeles, CA 91504
Sun Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
Now for Lease! Located in Burbank find a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome situated in the very desirable and highly Sought after Cabrini Villas. The living room is perfect for entertaining. The room is spacious, offering a fireplace and a private patio with breathtaking views. The cozy kitchen has sleek countertops, nice appliances and gorgeous cabinets. There are 2 bedrooms, each with it's own bathroom and a walk-in closet. The larger Master bedroom comes with a balcony that overlooks the community and the city. There is a private 2-car attached garage with a bonus room (perfect for an office) and a laundry area with hookups available. Resort style amenities at Cabrini Villas including 7 pools, 6 tennis courts, basketball courts, a recreation room, sauna, a playground and security patrol! Close proximity to studios, freeway access, shopping malls and Bob Hope Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9568 Via Bernardo have any available units?
9568 Via Bernardo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9568 Via Bernardo have?
Some of 9568 Via Bernardo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9568 Via Bernardo currently offering any rent specials?
9568 Via Bernardo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9568 Via Bernardo pet-friendly?
No, 9568 Via Bernardo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9568 Via Bernardo offer parking?
Yes, 9568 Via Bernardo offers parking.
Does 9568 Via Bernardo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9568 Via Bernardo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9568 Via Bernardo have a pool?
Yes, 9568 Via Bernardo has a pool.
Does 9568 Via Bernardo have accessible units?
No, 9568 Via Bernardo does not have accessible units.
Does 9568 Via Bernardo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9568 Via Bernardo has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College