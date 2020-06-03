9553 Via Ricardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Wonderful Upgraded 2BD + 2.5BA in Desirable Cabrini Villas! - Darling 2Bd 2.5Ba Townhome in The Cabrini Villas! Upgraded kitchen, beautiful stone counters, tile floors, eat in kitchen, new laminate flooring. This unit has 2 master bedrooms.



Each bedroom has own upgraded full baths, tile flooring and huge walk in closets! Private balcony overlooking lush garden-scape off master bedroom. Washer and dryer included inside unit! Gorgeous patio overlooks custom designed gardens! Watch the deer and other wildlife come and go as you relax on your own private patio.



Oversized 2 car garage with bonus room you can use for office, work out room, wine cellar, storage etc. This unit is located just across the way from one of the many swimming pools in the classy well desired luxury complex!



AMENITIES include: 7 common swimming pools with spas, 6 tennis courts (with pro on site), clubhouse, park, volleyball court, etc



LOCATION is Just minutes from the entertainment media, studios, freeways, amazing schools, and GOLF courses (De Bell, Griffith Park, Lakeside Country Club), 15 miles from downtown Los Angeles.



VISIT CABRINI VILLA'S WEBSITE: www.cabrinivillashoa.com/gallery.com/gallery for photo gallery of the complex, schools, maps, and more!



INCLUDES Basic cable and water. Central Air, Freshly painted, Washer / Dryer in unit!



This property is Shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please call or text Michelle Meriaux at 818.451.6333 or contact me via email at REMichelleSells@aol.com. BRE# 01800230



Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws



