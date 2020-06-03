All apartments in Los Angeles
9553 Via Ricardo

Location

9553 Via Ricardo, Los Angeles, CA 91504
Sun Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Wonderful Upgraded 2BD + 2.5BA in Desirable Cabrini Villas! - Darling 2Bd 2.5Ba Townhome in The Cabrini Villas! Upgraded kitchen, beautiful stone counters, tile floors, eat in kitchen, new laminate flooring. This unit has 2 master bedrooms.

Each bedroom has own upgraded full baths, tile flooring and huge walk in closets! Private balcony overlooking lush garden-scape off master bedroom. Washer and dryer included inside unit! Gorgeous patio overlooks custom designed gardens! Watch the deer and other wildlife come and go as you relax on your own private patio.

Oversized 2 car garage with bonus room you can use for office, work out room, wine cellar, storage etc. This unit is located just across the way from one of the many swimming pools in the classy well desired luxury complex!

AMENITIES include: 7 common swimming pools with spas, 6 tennis courts (with pro on site), clubhouse, park, volleyball court, etc

LOCATION is Just minutes from the entertainment media, studios, freeways, amazing schools, and GOLF courses (De Bell, Griffith Park, Lakeside Country Club), 15 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

VISIT CABRINI VILLA'S WEBSITE: www.cabrinivillashoa.com/gallery.com/gallery for photo gallery of the complex, schools, maps, and more!

INCLUDES Basic cable and water. Central Air, Freshly painted, Washer / Dryer in unit!

This property is Shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please call or text Michelle Meriaux at 818.451.6333 or contact me via email at REMichelleSells@aol.com. BRE# 01800230

Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE2555685)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9553 Via Ricardo have any available units?
9553 Via Ricardo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9553 Via Ricardo have?
Some of 9553 Via Ricardo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9553 Via Ricardo currently offering any rent specials?
9553 Via Ricardo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9553 Via Ricardo pet-friendly?
No, 9553 Via Ricardo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9553 Via Ricardo offer parking?
Yes, 9553 Via Ricardo offers parking.
Does 9553 Via Ricardo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9553 Via Ricardo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9553 Via Ricardo have a pool?
Yes, 9553 Via Ricardo has a pool.
Does 9553 Via Ricardo have accessible units?
No, 9553 Via Ricardo does not have accessible units.
Does 9553 Via Ricardo have units with dishwashers?
No, 9553 Via Ricardo does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
