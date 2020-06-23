9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Perfectly located in the exclusive 24-hour guard-gated celebrity enclave of Hidden Valley Rd, this stunning move-in ready Mediterranean estate is the perfect rental. Tucked away & hidden behind gates, this home is an oasis unto itself. Soaring glass/iron doors lead you into the open floorpan living space with vaulted wood beam ceilings and stone fireplace. The home features gleaming wide plank oak floors throughout, and a top of the line cook's eat-in kitchen w/center island & stainless steel appliances. Enjoy family time in the huge family room w/high ceilings, fireplace and French doors that open up to the perfectly landscaped front yard & circular driveway. The massive master suite w/ fireplace is a retreat that overlooks the yard with gleaming pool & spa. The master bath is huge w/his/hers vanities & separate closets. There are 3 more en-suite bedrooms AND detached guest house & bath. 2 car garage plus 5 additional off street parking spaces. Laundry room w/2 washers & 2 dryers.