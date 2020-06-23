All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road

9530 W Hidden Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

9530 W Hidden Valley Road, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Perfectly located in the exclusive 24-hour guard-gated celebrity enclave of Hidden Valley Rd, this stunning move-in ready Mediterranean estate is the perfect rental. Tucked away & hidden behind gates, this home is an oasis unto itself. Soaring glass/iron doors lead you into the open floorpan living space with vaulted wood beam ceilings and stone fireplace. The home features gleaming wide plank oak floors throughout, and a top of the line cook's eat-in kitchen w/center island & stainless steel appliances. Enjoy family time in the huge family room w/high ceilings, fireplace and French doors that open up to the perfectly landscaped front yard & circular driveway. The massive master suite w/ fireplace is a retreat that overlooks the yard with gleaming pool & spa. The master bath is huge w/his/hers vanities & separate closets. There are 3 more en-suite bedrooms AND detached guest house & bath. 2 car garage plus 5 additional off street parking spaces. Laundry room w/2 washers & 2 dryers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road have any available units?
9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road have?
Some of 9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road offers parking.
Does 9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road have a pool?
Yes, 9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road has a pool.
Does 9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9530 HIDDEN VALLEY Road has units with dishwashers.
