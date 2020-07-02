All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 14 2020

951 N Oxford Ave 2

951 North Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

951 North Oxford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 2 Available 05/01/20 Renovated one bedroom Laundry and AC - Property Id: 257086

Newly renovated one bedroom one bathroom. Available now. Melrose Hill area.
951 N. Oxford ave. LA CA 90029
1,799

All new plumbing all new electrical.
New floors
New cabinets
Dishwasher
Micro wave
All stainless-steel appliances.

New blinds

Laundry in unit
Central AC
Comes with 1 parking space
Front yard has a communal patio area.

Great location.

Please call Gust
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257086
Property Id 257086

(RLNE5687625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 N Oxford Ave 2 have any available units?
951 N Oxford Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 951 N Oxford Ave 2 have?
Some of 951 N Oxford Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 N Oxford Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
951 N Oxford Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 N Oxford Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 951 N Oxford Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 951 N Oxford Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 951 N Oxford Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 951 N Oxford Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 951 N Oxford Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 N Oxford Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 951 N Oxford Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 951 N Oxford Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 951 N Oxford Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 951 N Oxford Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 951 N Oxford Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.

