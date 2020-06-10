9500 Oakdale Ave

Amenities
Cozy Chatsworth Home - Property Id: 245090
This is a cozy 3bed, 2bath in a very desirable area of Chatsworth, there's a Chef style kitchen with island, nice large family room for those movie nights, the house has central AC and heat, there's also a 2 car attached garage with direct access, as well as your very own laundry room with hook up for washer and dryer. Come and relax in a nicely done enclosed patio after a long day at the office. This house is minutes to Cal State Northridge - CSUN, Nobel Charter Middle School, Northridge Fashion Center, Pacific Winnetka movie theater, Super King market, as well as place of worship and public transportation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245090
Property Id 245090
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5646024)