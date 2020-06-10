All apartments in Los Angeles
9500 Oakdale Ave

9500 Oakdale Avenue
Location

9500 Oakdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Cozy Chatsworth Home - Property Id: 245090

This is a cozy 3bed, 2bath in a very desirable area of Chatsworth, there's a Chef style kitchen with island, nice large family room for those movie nights, the house has central AC and heat, there's also a 2 car attached garage with direct access, as well as your very own laundry room with hook up for washer and dryer. Come and relax in a nicely done enclosed patio after a long day at the office. This house is minutes to Cal State Northridge - CSUN, Nobel Charter Middle School, Northridge Fashion Center, Pacific Winnetka movie theater, Super King market, as well as place of worship and public transportation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245090
Property Id 245090

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5646024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9500 Oakdale Ave have any available units?
9500 Oakdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9500 Oakdale Ave have?
Some of 9500 Oakdale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9500 Oakdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9500 Oakdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9500 Oakdale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9500 Oakdale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9500 Oakdale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9500 Oakdale Ave offers parking.
Does 9500 Oakdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9500 Oakdale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9500 Oakdale Ave have a pool?
No, 9500 Oakdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9500 Oakdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 9500 Oakdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9500 Oakdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9500 Oakdale Ave has units with dishwashers.

