9472 Rembert Lane

Amenities

Nestled in a secluded canyon setting on a quiet cul-de-sac just seconds from heart of Beverly Hills, this wonderful Contemporary Spanish home is light & bright with soaring ceilings & French doors throughout that open to the beautiful backyard. The foyer connects the public rooms on the main level including the spacious living room w/fp, formal dining room, family room w/fp, & fabulous kitchen featuring abundant cabinetry, granite countertops, & breakfast area. The main level also features a guest room, maid's room, & laundry room. The 2nd level features 2 family bedrooms with shared bath & the master suite complete with balcony overlooking the grounds & beyond to lush canyon views, dual walk-in closets, & large bath with dual vanities & separate tub & shower. The enchanting backyard is very private & offers a peaceful setting & great space for entertaining including various patios & decks, dining pavilion, BBQ, pool, spa, & meditation garden