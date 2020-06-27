All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
9472 Rembert Lane
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

9472 Rembert Lane

9472 Rembert Lane · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9472 Rembert Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Nestled in a secluded canyon setting on a quiet cul-de-sac just seconds from heart of Beverly Hills, this wonderful Contemporary Spanish home is light & bright with soaring ceilings & French doors throughout that open to the beautiful backyard. The foyer connects the public rooms on the main level including the spacious living room w/fp, formal dining room, family room w/fp, & fabulous kitchen featuring abundant cabinetry, granite countertops, & breakfast area. The main level also features a guest room, maid's room, & laundry room. The 2nd level features 2 family bedrooms with shared bath & the master suite complete with balcony overlooking the grounds & beyond to lush canyon views, dual walk-in closets, & large bath with dual vanities & separate tub & shower. The enchanting backyard is very private & offers a peaceful setting & great space for entertaining including various patios & decks, dining pavilion, BBQ, pool, spa, & meditation garden

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9472 Rembert Lane have any available units?
9472 Rembert Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9472 Rembert Lane have?
Some of 9472 Rembert Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9472 Rembert Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9472 Rembert Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9472 Rembert Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9472 Rembert Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9472 Rembert Lane offer parking?
No, 9472 Rembert Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9472 Rembert Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9472 Rembert Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9472 Rembert Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9472 Rembert Lane has a pool.
Does 9472 Rembert Lane have accessible units?
No, 9472 Rembert Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9472 Rembert Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9472 Rembert Lane has units with dishwashers.
