Charming traditional family home located in the trendy Beverlywood Adjacent neighborhood. The home features 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms. The spacious living room has a fireplace, recessed lights and separate formal dining room. Remodeled kitchen has a breakfast area. Master bedroom has its own remodeled bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C and heat. Light and bright home with a nice floor plan. Located in the Castle Heights Elementary School.