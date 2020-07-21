All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9400 FLICKER Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9400 FLICKER Way
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

9400 FLICKER Way

9400 Flicker Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9400 Flicker Way, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located in the coveted Bird Streets, owned and designed by a celebrity photographer, this LEED-certified modern masterpiece is available for long or short term rental. Boasting incredible 270-degree panoramic city views, a sparkling pool, 5 bedrooms and 6 baths, including an incredible master bedroom suite, a separate office, a solar-paneled roof deck, BBQ with wet bar, and its own edible rooftop garden. This is truly the perfect home for LA living and entertaining. Currently unfurnished; new lease price can be negotiated to furnish the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 FLICKER Way have any available units?
9400 FLICKER Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9400 FLICKER Way have?
Some of 9400 FLICKER Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 FLICKER Way currently offering any rent specials?
9400 FLICKER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 FLICKER Way pet-friendly?
No, 9400 FLICKER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9400 FLICKER Way offer parking?
Yes, 9400 FLICKER Way offers parking.
Does 9400 FLICKER Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9400 FLICKER Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 FLICKER Way have a pool?
Yes, 9400 FLICKER Way has a pool.
Does 9400 FLICKER Way have accessible units?
No, 9400 FLICKER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 FLICKER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9400 FLICKER Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Regency Apartments
14333 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College