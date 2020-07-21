9400 FLICKER Way

Amenities

Located in the coveted Bird Streets, owned and designed by a celebrity photographer, this LEED-certified modern masterpiece is available for long or short term rental. Boasting incredible 270-degree panoramic city views, a sparkling pool, 5 bedrooms and 6 baths, including an incredible master bedroom suite, a separate office, a solar-paneled roof deck, BBQ with wet bar, and its own edible rooftop garden. This is truly the perfect home for LA living and entertaining. Currently unfurnished; new lease price can be negotiated to furnish the home.