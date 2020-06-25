937 CHANTILLY Road

Amenities
Elegant traditional remodeled home with top of the line designer finishes and upgrades. Approx. 5700 sf of family and entertaining space; 12 flat screen TVs; state of the art chef's kitchen with island, prep kitchen & butlers pass, wine pantry, Viking appliances, breakfast room all with tumbled stone floors. Formal dining room with walls of glass. Luxurious Master Suite with huge walk-in closet, Carrera marble, sauna, steam room and heated floors. 3 additional family bedrooms plus maids room. Smart home with Vantage control system for lights, music and temp. control. Magical outside living spaces on a 1 acre lot with Botanical garden, 50 foot waterfall and private orchard.