937 CHANTILLY Road

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace sauna

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage sauna

Elegant traditional remodeled home with top of the line designer finishes and upgrades. Approx. 5700 sf of family and entertaining space; 12 flat screen TVs; state of the art chef's kitchen with island, prep kitchen & butlers pass, wine pantry, Viking appliances, breakfast room all with tumbled stone floors. Formal dining room with walls of glass. Luxurious Master Suite with huge walk-in closet, Carrera marble, sauna, steam room and heated floors. 3 additional family bedrooms plus maids room. Smart home with Vantage control system for lights, music and temp. control. Magical outside living spaces on a 1 acre lot with Botanical garden, 50 foot waterfall and private orchard.