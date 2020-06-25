All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 937 CHANTILLY Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
937 CHANTILLY Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

937 CHANTILLY Road

937 Chantilly Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

937 Chantilly Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
sauna
Elegant traditional remodeled home with top of the line designer finishes and upgrades. Approx. 5700 sf of family and entertaining space; 12 flat screen TVs; state of the art chef's kitchen with island, prep kitchen & butlers pass, wine pantry, Viking appliances, breakfast room all with tumbled stone floors. Formal dining room with walls of glass. Luxurious Master Suite with huge walk-in closet, Carrera marble, sauna, steam room and heated floors. 3 additional family bedrooms plus maids room. Smart home with Vantage control system for lights, music and temp. control. Magical outside living spaces on a 1 acre lot with Botanical garden, 50 foot waterfall and private orchard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 CHANTILLY Road have any available units?
937 CHANTILLY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 CHANTILLY Road have?
Some of 937 CHANTILLY Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 CHANTILLY Road currently offering any rent specials?
937 CHANTILLY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 CHANTILLY Road pet-friendly?
No, 937 CHANTILLY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 937 CHANTILLY Road offer parking?
Yes, 937 CHANTILLY Road offers parking.
Does 937 CHANTILLY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 CHANTILLY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 CHANTILLY Road have a pool?
No, 937 CHANTILLY Road does not have a pool.
Does 937 CHANTILLY Road have accessible units?
No, 937 CHANTILLY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 937 CHANTILLY Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 CHANTILLY Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College