9355 Hanna Ave

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bed/2.5 bath house in Chatsworth - Property Id: 140530
Completely remodeled, spacious Chatsworth home with open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, light and bright kitchen and bathrooms, recessed lights and vaulted ceilings.
Large master bedroom with in suite bathroom complete with standing shower and soaking tub, walk in closet, and patio access to a large grassy backyard.
Refrigerator
Washer/dryer hookup
Central AC/heat
Gardener included
Small pets allowed with additional security deposit
