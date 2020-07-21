All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9355 Hanna Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9355 Hanna Ave
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

9355 Hanna Ave

9355 Hanna Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9355 Hanna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed/2.5 bath house in Chatsworth - Property Id: 140530

Completely remodeled, spacious Chatsworth home with open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, light and bright kitchen and bathrooms, recessed lights and vaulted ceilings.

Large master bedroom with in suite bathroom complete with standing shower and soaking tub, walk in closet, and patio access to a large grassy backyard.

Refrigerator
Washer/dryer hookup
Central AC/heat
Gardener included
Small pets allowed with additional security deposit

For more information or to schedule a viewing please text Marianne at (818)486-9116.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140530p
Property Id 140530

(RLNE5045903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9355 Hanna Ave have any available units?
9355 Hanna Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9355 Hanna Ave have?
Some of 9355 Hanna Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9355 Hanna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9355 Hanna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9355 Hanna Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9355 Hanna Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9355 Hanna Ave offer parking?
No, 9355 Hanna Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9355 Hanna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9355 Hanna Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9355 Hanna Ave have a pool?
No, 9355 Hanna Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9355 Hanna Ave have accessible units?
No, 9355 Hanna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9355 Hanna Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9355 Hanna Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College