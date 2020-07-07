All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 935 Cole Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
935 Cole Ave
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:49 PM

935 Cole Ave

935 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

935 Cole Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2434b4a089 ---- Call or text Ari Hoffman anytime! Spacious and completely redone apartment unit. Huge kitchen with Dishwasher, stove, microwave, and fridge. Ample storage, mirror sliding closet and new bathroom. Move today into this spacious, vibrant apartment home right across from Gold?s Gym in Hollywood! We are seconds from Santa Monica Boulevard, Paramount Pictures, and only minutes from Melrose District with a variety of shopping and local businesses. Property Features: - On-Site Laundry - Assigned parking - Well-maintained property landscaping Apartment Features: - Natural hardwood flooring - Custom lighting - Stone counter-tops - Stainless steel appliance package - air/heat - Great interior storage closets We have a parking spot for $100 per month if you\'re interested Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be at least 2.5x advertised rent to be approved without conditions; - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - All qualification details and rental information is listed in our Rental Policy when applying for your new home. Please ask us about our animal policy! Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*Monem Co adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Cole Ave have any available units?
935 Cole Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 Cole Ave have?
Some of 935 Cole Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Cole Ave currently offering any rent specials?
935 Cole Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Cole Ave pet-friendly?
No, 935 Cole Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 935 Cole Ave offer parking?
Yes, 935 Cole Ave offers parking.
Does 935 Cole Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 Cole Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Cole Ave have a pool?
No, 935 Cole Ave does not have a pool.
Does 935 Cole Ave have accessible units?
No, 935 Cole Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Cole Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 Cole Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College