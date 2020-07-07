935 Cole Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2434b4a089 ---- Call or text Ari Hoffman anytime! Spacious and completely redone apartment unit. Huge kitchen with Dishwasher, stove, microwave, and fridge. Ample storage, mirror sliding closet and new bathroom. Move today into this spacious, vibrant apartment home right across from Gold?s Gym in Hollywood! We are seconds from Santa Monica Boulevard, Paramount Pictures, and only minutes from Melrose District with a variety of shopping and local businesses. Property Features: - On-Site Laundry - Assigned parking - Well-maintained property landscaping Apartment Features: - Natural hardwood flooring - Custom lighting - Stone counter-tops - Stainless steel appliance package - air/heat - Great interior storage closets We have a parking spot for $100 per month if you\'re interested Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be at least 2.5x advertised rent to be approved without conditions; - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - All qualification details and rental information is listed in our Rental Policy when applying for your new home. Please ask us about our animal policy! Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*Monem Co adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*