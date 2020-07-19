934 AMOROSO Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This California craftsman home on one of the most desirable walk streets of Venice has been brilliantly restored to add to its original charm and create an elevated living experience. Step through the white picket fence into a beautifully landscaped, private front yard. Enter the home into a spacious living room and dining room, adjacent to an office/bedroom and a chef's kitchen with high-end appliances and designer finishes. There are an additional 3 bedrooms upstairs, including a large master suite with french doors that open to a private balcony. This home is flooded with natural light and has been designed to exude an atmosphere of both luxury and comfort. Located just a short walk away from Abbot Kinney, Lincoln Blvd and trendy Venice hot spots, this is the perfect home for California coastal living.