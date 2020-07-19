All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 934 AMOROSO Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
934 AMOROSO Place
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

934 AMOROSO Place

934 Amoroso Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

934 Amoroso Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This California craftsman home on one of the most desirable walk streets of Venice has been brilliantly restored to add to its original charm and create an elevated living experience. Step through the white picket fence into a beautifully landscaped, private front yard. Enter the home into a spacious living room and dining room, adjacent to an office/bedroom and a chef's kitchen with high-end appliances and designer finishes. There are an additional 3 bedrooms upstairs, including a large master suite with french doors that open to a private balcony. This home is flooded with natural light and has been designed to exude an atmosphere of both luxury and comfort. Located just a short walk away from Abbot Kinney, Lincoln Blvd and trendy Venice hot spots, this is the perfect home for California coastal living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 AMOROSO Place have any available units?
934 AMOROSO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 AMOROSO Place have?
Some of 934 AMOROSO Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 AMOROSO Place currently offering any rent specials?
934 AMOROSO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 AMOROSO Place pet-friendly?
No, 934 AMOROSO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 934 AMOROSO Place offer parking?
Yes, 934 AMOROSO Place offers parking.
Does 934 AMOROSO Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 934 AMOROSO Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 AMOROSO Place have a pool?
No, 934 AMOROSO Place does not have a pool.
Does 934 AMOROSO Place have accessible units?
No, 934 AMOROSO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 934 AMOROSO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 AMOROSO Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College