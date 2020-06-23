All apartments in Los Angeles
932 North ALFRED Street

932 North Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Location

932 North Alfred Street, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
Gushing with light and street facing, revel in the open floor plan with expansive hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Formal entry with updated built-in cabinets and remodeled Guest bathroom leads you to the spacious living room. Fully equipped, remodeled kitchen, including new Moroccan-inspired tile and backsplash, updated cabinetry and shelves, stainless steel appliances, and new water purifier. Three spacious bedrooms including generous Master Bedroom, appointed with two walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

