932 North ALFRED Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Gushing with light and street facing, revel in the open floor plan with expansive hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Formal entry with updated built-in cabinets and remodeled Guest bathroom leads you to the spacious living room. Fully equipped, remodeled kitchen, including new Moroccan-inspired tile and backsplash, updated cabinetry and shelves, stainless steel appliances, and new water purifier. Three spacious bedrooms including generous Master Bedroom, appointed with two walk-in closets