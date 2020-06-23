932 North ALFRED Street

Amenities
Gushing with light and street facing, revel in the open floor plan with expansive hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Formal entry with updated built-in cabinets and remodeled Guest bathroom leads you to the spacious living room. Fully equipped, remodeled kitchen, including new Moroccan-inspired tile and backsplash, updated cabinetry and shelves, stainless steel appliances, and new water purifier. Three spacious bedrooms including generous Master Bedroom, appointed with two walk-in closets