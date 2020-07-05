All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM

927 W. 19th St - 12

927 West 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

927 West 19th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 2Bed/2Bath Apartment in San Pedro W/ Private Roof Top Terrace & Bonus Loft!!!
This is a great opportunity to rent an apartment as rare as this. Just a few blocks from the waterfront with a spectacular 10X10 private roof top terrace offering amazing views of the Port Of Los Angeles and so close to many waterfront paths and recreational areas. Apartment 205 is sure to delight you with its amazing inspirational views as it equally entices with its extremely efficient and spacious approxomatley 900 Sq Ft layout. Garage Parking are available for two cars, laundry onsite for your convenience & cats are excepted.

*****To view this unit please register on our website www.harborpm.com. For more information please contact Gabby or Christina at (310)831-0123.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 W. 19th St - 12 have any available units?
927 W. 19th St - 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 W. 19th St - 12 have?
Some of 927 W. 19th St - 12's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 W. 19th St - 12 currently offering any rent specials?
927 W. 19th St - 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 W. 19th St - 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 W. 19th St - 12 is pet friendly.
Does 927 W. 19th St - 12 offer parking?
Yes, 927 W. 19th St - 12 offers parking.
Does 927 W. 19th St - 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 W. 19th St - 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 W. 19th St - 12 have a pool?
No, 927 W. 19th St - 12 does not have a pool.
Does 927 W. 19th St - 12 have accessible units?
No, 927 W. 19th St - 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 927 W. 19th St - 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 W. 19th St - 12 does not have units with dishwashers.

