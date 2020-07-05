927 W. 19th St - 12

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony cats allowed garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 2Bed/2Bath Apartment in San Pedro W/ Private Roof Top Terrace & Bonus Loft!!!

This is a great opportunity to rent an apartment as rare as this. Just a few blocks from the waterfront with a spectacular 10X10 private roof top terrace offering amazing views of the Port Of Los Angeles and so close to many waterfront paths and recreational areas. Apartment 205 is sure to delight you with its amazing inspirational views as it equally entices with its extremely efficient and spacious approxomatley 900 Sq Ft layout. Garage Parking are available for two cars, laundry onsite for your convenience & cats are excepted.



*****To view this unit please register on our website www.harborpm.com. For more information please contact Gabby or Christina at (310)831-0123.