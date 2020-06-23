922 Maltman Avenue

Amenities

This meticulously renovated and award winning fully furnished Maltman Bungalow offers enchanting Spanish architecture, and spectacular views to downtown Los Angeles. Pristine hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, Bosch appliances, copper plumbing, and a surprisingly generous amount of storage space add to the convenience of life in this amazingly located private residence right in the heart of Silverlake. This is LA's hippest neighborhood, full of incredible boutiques, epicurean delights and exciting nightlife. DTLA, Hollywood, most major Studios, and anything you could possible want are only minutes away. However, you may not want to leave this hilltop hide-a-way with its peaceful, serene, light filled rooms where French windows provide gentle fresh air breezes. Enjoy your morning coffee or work on your tan from the large rear sundeck, and relish sports/movie nights on the 65'' flat screen TV, it's all here. Photos show the second bedroom as an office, however it is currently used as a bedroom. Available for long or short term rental, unfurnished or fully furnished. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone visiting LA on a special project or in between residences