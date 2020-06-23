All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
922 Maltman Avenue
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:35 PM

922 Maltman Avenue

922 N Maltman Ave · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Silver Lake
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

922 N Maltman Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This meticulously renovated and award winning fully furnished Maltman Bungalow offers enchanting Spanish architecture, and spectacular views to downtown Los Angeles. Pristine hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, Bosch appliances, copper plumbing, and a surprisingly generous amount of storage space add to the convenience of life in this amazingly located private residence right in the heart of Silverlake. This is LA's hippest neighborhood, full of incredible boutiques, epicurean delights and exciting nightlife. DTLA, Hollywood, most major Studios, and anything you could possible want are only minutes away. However, you may not want to leave this hilltop hide-a-way with its peaceful, serene, light filled rooms where French windows provide gentle fresh air breezes. Enjoy your morning coffee or work on your tan from the large rear sundeck, and relish sports/movie nights on the 65'' flat screen TV, it's all here. Photos show the second bedroom as an office, however it is currently used as a bedroom. Available for long or short term rental, unfurnished or fully furnished. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone visiting LA on a special project or in between residences

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Maltman Avenue have any available units?
922 Maltman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 Maltman Avenue have?
Some of 922 Maltman Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Maltman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
922 Maltman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Maltman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 922 Maltman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 922 Maltman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 922 Maltman Avenue offers parking.
Does 922 Maltman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 Maltman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Maltman Avenue have a pool?
No, 922 Maltman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 922 Maltman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 922 Maltman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Maltman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 Maltman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
