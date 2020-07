9219 Robin Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

GREAT INVESTMENT ON BIRD STREETS WITH LOTS OF POTENTIAL!!! LOCATED IN THE COVETED DOHENY ESTATES, LIES THIS STUNNING & CONTEMPORARY DESIGNER PERFECT TRADITIONAL HOME. IT'S SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM LEADS TO ENTERTAINER'S BACKYARD WITH POOL, SPA & LARGE PLAY AREA. IT'S OPEN CHEF'S KITCHEN HAS HIGHLY APPOINTED STAINLESS STEEL VIKING APPLIANCES, EXQUISITE EBONY WOOD FLOORS AND ACCENTED WITH CROWN MOLDINGS & BEAUTIFUL FRENCH DOORS THROUGHOUT. THE LARGE MASTER SUITE OFFERS AN OUTSIDE SITTING AREA, A FIREPLACE, WALK-IN HIS & HERS CLOSETS, MASTER BATH W/STEAM SHOWER, AND OPENS TO A LARGE PRIVATE DECK. 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOM SUITES UPSTAIRS, PLUS MAIDS & FULL GUEST HOUSE PERFECT FOR FAMILY, GUESTS OR AN EXCELLENT OFFICE SPACE. WITH CITY AND CANYON VIEWS, THIS HOME, IS CLOSE TO UPSCALE SUNSET PLAZAS' NIGHTLIFE, RESTAURANTS, CHIC CLOTHING STORES AND SHOPPING IN BEVERLY HILLS, THEN RETURN HOME TO AN ABSOLUTE OASIS OF PEACE, PRIVACY, AND TRANQUILITY.