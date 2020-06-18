9219 ROBIN Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Situated within the prestigious Doheny Estates (Bird Streets) high above the Sunset Strip lies this beautiful and spacious Traditional style two-story home with pool and spa for lease either furnished or unfurnished. The home showcases five bedrooms, six bathrooms, den, maid's quarters, hardwood floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, two fireplaces, multiple balconies. and Guest/Pool House. An expanse of glass/wood doors leads from the living room/dining area to an Entertainers backyard. Chef's kitchen features huge Center Island with bar stools. stainless steel Viking appliances including refrigerator, six burner stove/grill, and wine cooler. Second floor includes enormous Master Suite with fireplace, two walk-in closets, two balconies, and grand master bath with steam shower and enormous deck for lounging. There are two more bedrooms each with bathrooms. Private rear yard with pool and spa.