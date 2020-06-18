All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

9219 ROBIN Drive

9219 W Robin Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9219 W Robin Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Situated within the prestigious Doheny Estates (Bird Streets) high above the Sunset Strip lies this beautiful and spacious Traditional style two-story home with pool and spa for lease either furnished or unfurnished. The home showcases five bedrooms, six bathrooms, den, maid's quarters, hardwood floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, two fireplaces, multiple balconies. and Guest/Pool House. An expanse of glass/wood doors leads from the living room/dining area to an Entertainers backyard. Chef's kitchen features huge Center Island with bar stools. stainless steel Viking appliances including refrigerator, six burner stove/grill, and wine cooler. Second floor includes enormous Master Suite with fireplace, two walk-in closets, two balconies, and grand master bath with steam shower and enormous deck for lounging. There are two more bedrooms each with bathrooms. Private rear yard with pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9219 ROBIN Drive have any available units?
9219 ROBIN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9219 ROBIN Drive have?
Some of 9219 ROBIN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9219 ROBIN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9219 ROBIN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9219 ROBIN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9219 ROBIN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9219 ROBIN Drive offer parking?
No, 9219 ROBIN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9219 ROBIN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9219 ROBIN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9219 ROBIN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9219 ROBIN Drive has a pool.
Does 9219 ROBIN Drive have accessible units?
No, 9219 ROBIN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9219 ROBIN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9219 ROBIN Drive has units with dishwashers.
