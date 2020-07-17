All apartments in Los Angeles
921 N Beverly Glen Blvd

921 North Beverly Glen Boulevard · (310) 980-7320
Location

921 North Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2995 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
carport
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Home in Bel Air, 1+1, Deck,Fireplace - Property Id: 312275

Location-Location North of Sunset Blvd. Beautiful, Bright Private Home, good closet space, nice Kitchen opens to Living room area with Fireplace. Nice Wooden Deck outside with views of Trees and Greenery. Feels like the Countryside. Living area is on 2nd floor. Go down a few steps to the Large covered Patio, great for a Gym/Office or ? Adjacent to Patio is an enclosed Laundry Room. 2 Car Carport. Tenants love the home but they got a Job Relocation. Easy access to the 405 Freeway, to the Valley and to the West side.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/921-n-beverly-glen-blvd-los-angeles-ca/312275
Property Id 312275

(RLNE5940190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 N Beverly Glen Blvd have any available units?
921 N Beverly Glen Blvd has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 N Beverly Glen Blvd have?
Some of 921 N Beverly Glen Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 N Beverly Glen Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
921 N Beverly Glen Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 N Beverly Glen Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 N Beverly Glen Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 921 N Beverly Glen Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 921 N Beverly Glen Blvd offers parking.
Does 921 N Beverly Glen Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 N Beverly Glen Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 N Beverly Glen Blvd have a pool?
No, 921 N Beverly Glen Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 921 N Beverly Glen Blvd have accessible units?
No, 921 N Beverly Glen Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 921 N Beverly Glen Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 N Beverly Glen Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
