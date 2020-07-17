921 N Beverly Glen Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym on-site laundry parking

Available 08/01/20 Spacious Home in Bel Air, 1+1, Deck,Fireplace - Property Id: 312275



Location-Location North of Sunset Blvd. Beautiful, Bright Private Home, good closet space, nice Kitchen opens to Living room area with Fireplace. Nice Wooden Deck outside with views of Trees and Greenery. Feels like the Countryside. Living area is on 2nd floor. Go down a few steps to the Large covered Patio, great for a Gym/Office or ? Adjacent to Patio is an enclosed Laundry Room. 2 Car Carport. Tenants love the home but they got a Job Relocation. Easy access to the 405 Freeway, to the Valley and to the West side.

