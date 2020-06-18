920 SUPERBA Avenue

Amenities

This amazing, brand new construction, light filled California Bungalow has an amazing open floor plan. Home includes 4 Beds/ 4.5 Baths w/ lovely outdoor spaces. No detail was left untouched including distressed Oak hardwood flooring, recessed LED lighting and custom cabinetry throughout. The house has a formal entry living room with fireplace. The kitchen features an oversized stone counters, stainless steel appliances, & custom cabinetry. It opens to a large family room with coffered ceilings and single guest bedroom. Move upstairs which features the remaining 3 bedrooms including the Master suite. Master suite bathroom is complete w/ large custom shower, comode and wall to wall closets. This home is very light and bright and has a wonderful family floorplan that is ideal for entertaining. 2-car garage off the alley and lovely front and side yards for enjoying the quintessential SoCal environment.