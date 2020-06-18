All apartments in Los Angeles
920 SUPERBA Avenue

920 Superba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

920 Superba Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This amazing, brand new construction, light filled California Bungalow has an amazing open floor plan. Home includes 4 Beds/ 4.5 Baths w/ lovely outdoor spaces. No detail was left untouched including distressed Oak hardwood flooring, recessed LED lighting and custom cabinetry throughout. The house has a formal entry living room with fireplace. The kitchen features an oversized stone counters, stainless steel appliances, & custom cabinetry. It opens to a large family room with coffered ceilings and single guest bedroom. Move upstairs which features the remaining 3 bedrooms including the Master suite. Master suite bathroom is complete w/ large custom shower, comode and wall to wall closets. This home is very light and bright and has a wonderful family floorplan that is ideal for entertaining. 2-car garage off the alley and lovely front and side yards for enjoying the quintessential SoCal environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 SUPERBA Avenue have any available units?
920 SUPERBA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 SUPERBA Avenue have?
Some of 920 SUPERBA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 SUPERBA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
920 SUPERBA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 SUPERBA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 920 SUPERBA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 920 SUPERBA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 920 SUPERBA Avenue offers parking.
Does 920 SUPERBA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 SUPERBA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 SUPERBA Avenue have a pool?
No, 920 SUPERBA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 920 SUPERBA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 920 SUPERBA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 920 SUPERBA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 SUPERBA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

