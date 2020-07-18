9140 ST IVES Drive

Amenities

A three bedroom, four bathroom home in the celebrated Bird Streets of Hollywood Hills complete with a private turkish Spa, Gym and Infinity Pool. This home's generous living areas all soak in the sun and iconic west hollywood views, with the main sitting room - a high-ceilinged, many-windowed space with ornate side tables, a splendid daybed and a pool table - particularly inviting. The grand room gives onto the garden, where there's a sumptuously decorated patio area with outdoor surround sound entertainment, full BBQ kitchen and a pool/spa. The three bedrooms feature a spacious master featuring a curtained four-poster bed and verandah, and a guest suite with own separate entry. Pocket windows walls connect the home into the terrace with cascading views below. The prestigious street is calm and secluded, but you're actually minutes above The Sunset Strip and the center of West Hollywood. MLS Price : Monthly. Short term: 7000/week, 7 day minimum.