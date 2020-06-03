911 Seward Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Gorgeous and huge two bedroom in 1920's duplex unit available!!! Rare find! Stunning hardwood floors, massive dining/living room with large front glass window. Two bedroom, master with additional room to be used as an office or exercise area. Charming kitchen with oven and refrigerator, combo shower/bath bathroom with tons of storage and nice natural light. Small private outdoor seating area. Fantastic neighborhood with on site washer and dryer, permit parking and pets allowed with security deposit. This one will go fast!