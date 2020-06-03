All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 911 Seward Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
911 Seward Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

911 Seward Street

911 Seward Street · (323) 356-7121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

911 Seward Street, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit lower · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Gorgeous and huge two bedroom in 1920's duplex unit available!!! Rare find! Stunning hardwood floors, massive dining/living room with large front glass window. Two bedroom, master with additional room to be used as an office or exercise area. Charming kitchen with oven and refrigerator, combo shower/bath bathroom with tons of storage and nice natural light. Small private outdoor seating area. Fantastic neighborhood with on site washer and dryer, permit parking and pets allowed with security deposit. This one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Seward Street have any available units?
911 Seward Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 Seward Street have?
Some of 911 Seward Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Seward Street currently offering any rent specials?
911 Seward Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Seward Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 Seward Street is pet friendly.
Does 911 Seward Street offer parking?
Yes, 911 Seward Street offers parking.
Does 911 Seward Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 Seward Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Seward Street have a pool?
No, 911 Seward Street does not have a pool.
Does 911 Seward Street have accessible units?
No, 911 Seward Street does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Seward Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 Seward Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 911 Seward Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity