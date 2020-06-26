All apartments in Los Angeles
905 New Depot St #9

905 New Depot Street · No Longer Available
Location

905 New Depot Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2b/1b Condo near ChinaTown & Dodger Stadium! - Very spacious open concept condo style apartment w/ a basement that includes a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer! This unit is conveniently located near Downtown LA, Chinatown, walking distance from Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles State Historic Park, Radio Hill Gardens, multiple dining areas & shopping centers!

- Wood Flooring in Living/Dining Space, Carpet in Bedrooms
- Central A/C - heating unit
- 1 Assigned Underground Parking Space w/ easy access from basement
- Water Included
.....& much more!

Requirements:
- Minimum of 550 credit score
- 2.5 times the rent income
- No bankruptcies
- No evictions
- No judgments
- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply
- No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4144903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 New Depot St #9 have any available units?
905 New Depot St #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 New Depot St #9 have?
Some of 905 New Depot St #9's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 New Depot St #9 currently offering any rent specials?
905 New Depot St #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 New Depot St #9 pet-friendly?
No, 905 New Depot St #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 905 New Depot St #9 offer parking?
Yes, 905 New Depot St #9 offers parking.
Does 905 New Depot St #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 New Depot St #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 New Depot St #9 have a pool?
No, 905 New Depot St #9 does not have a pool.
Does 905 New Depot St #9 have accessible units?
No, 905 New Depot St #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 905 New Depot St #9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 New Depot St #9 has units with dishwashers.
