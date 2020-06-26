905 New Depot St #9

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils

Spacious 2b/1b Condo near ChinaTown & Dodger Stadium! - Very spacious open concept condo style apartment w/ a basement that includes a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer! This unit is conveniently located near Downtown LA, Chinatown, walking distance from Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles State Historic Park, Radio Hill Gardens, multiple dining areas & shopping centers!



- Wood Flooring in Living/Dining Space, Carpet in Bedrooms

- Central A/C - heating unit

- 1 Assigned Underground Parking Space w/ easy access from basement

- Water Included

.....& much more!



Requirements:

- Minimum of 550 credit score

- 2.5 times the rent income

- No bankruptcies

- No evictions

- No judgments

- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply

- No pets



(RLNE4144903)