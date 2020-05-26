All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

9049 St Alcott

9049 Alcott Street · (310) 858-1902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9049 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$4,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1614 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
lobby
Fabulous 3BR+2.5BA condo with spacious floor plan for lease in Alcott Terraces Complex. This front facing, perfectly positioned second floor unit features open living and dining room with superior layout, gourmet granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large sink and additional prep sink and large ensuite master bedroom with separate bath and shower. Unit highlights include high ceilings, private front facing balcony, built-in walnut bookshelves, hardwood floors, luxurious drapes in living and dining room, laundry in unit, and SWAT security system. Building amenities include elegant lobby area, controlled/security camera access, subterranean 2-car tandem secured parking with 2 extra storage lockers and elevator. Centrally located in prime Beverlywood Adj. area and conveniently close to Beverly Hills, Century City and Pico/Beverly shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9049 St Alcott have any available units?
9049 St Alcott has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9049 St Alcott have?
Some of 9049 St Alcott's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9049 St Alcott currently offering any rent specials?
9049 St Alcott is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9049 St Alcott pet-friendly?
No, 9049 St Alcott is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9049 St Alcott offer parking?
Yes, 9049 St Alcott offers parking.
Does 9049 St Alcott have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9049 St Alcott offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9049 St Alcott have a pool?
No, 9049 St Alcott does not have a pool.
Does 9049 St Alcott have accessible units?
No, 9049 St Alcott does not have accessible units.
Does 9049 St Alcott have units with dishwashers?
No, 9049 St Alcott does not have units with dishwashers.
