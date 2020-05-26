9049 St Alcott

Amenities

Fabulous 3BR+2.5BA condo with spacious floor plan for lease in Alcott Terraces Complex. This front facing, perfectly positioned second floor unit features open living and dining room with superior layout, gourmet granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large sink and additional prep sink and large ensuite master bedroom with separate bath and shower. Unit highlights include high ceilings, private front facing balcony, built-in walnut bookshelves, hardwood floors, luxurious drapes in living and dining room, laundry in unit, and SWAT security system. Building amenities include elegant lobby area, controlled/security camera access, subterranean 2-car tandem secured parking with 2 extra storage lockers and elevator. Centrally located in prime Beverlywood Adj. area and conveniently close to Beverly Hills, Century City and Pico/Beverly shops.