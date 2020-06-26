9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Rare Duplex In Coveted Beverlywood I West Of Robertson Castle Heights Elementary/Alexander Hamilton High School) No gas bill for a few months as it has been paid in advance! Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath Beautiful backyard Large Professional Viking BBQ Enjoy fresh sweet orange juice straight from the tree. Apple, peach, and lemon tree Dishwasher Double door refrigerator Laundry facility (NOT coin-operated) on the premises. Large Walk-in closet Large bathroom with lots of closets space (Yes, you can make Costco run) 1 5 minutes walk to Culver City 7 minutes drive to Beverly Hills, Century City, Cedar Sinai, 10 minutes to Weho Minutes to new Apple, Google, Amazon offices and Sony Studios