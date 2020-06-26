All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 27 2020

9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street

9022 1/2 Beverlywood St · No Longer Available
Location

9022 1/2 Beverlywood St, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Rare Duplex In Coveted Beverlywood I West Of Robertson Castle Heights Elementary/Alexander Hamilton High School) No gas bill for a few months as it has been paid in advance! Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath Beautiful backyard Large Professional Viking BBQ Enjoy fresh sweet orange juice straight from the tree. Apple, peach, and lemon tree Dishwasher Double door refrigerator Laundry facility (NOT coin-operated) on the premises. Large Walk-in closet Large bathroom with lots of closets space (Yes, you can make Costco run) 1 5 minutes walk to Culver City 7 minutes drive to Beverly Hills, Century City, Cedar Sinai, 10 minutes to Weho Minutes to new Apple, Google, Amazon offices and Sony Studios

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street have any available units?
9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street have?
Some of 9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street currently offering any rent specials?
9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street pet-friendly?
No, 9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street offer parking?
No, 9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street does not offer parking.
Does 9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street have a pool?
No, 9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street does not have a pool.
Does 9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street have accessible units?
No, 9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9022 1/2 Beverlywood Street has units with dishwashers.

