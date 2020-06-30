9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2

Amenities

Newly constructed Guest Unit/Studio conveniently located in the center of Northridge with tons of shopping, restaurants, and very close to CSUN. This light and bright unit has 9 ft ceilings, recessed lighting, laminated wood floors, and double pain windows. The brand new kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel sink and faucet, gas range, and granite counter tops. Also, has a new A/C & heating unit and a tankless water heater. Washer/dryer hook ups in the bathroom for easy access. Rent includes water, trash, sewer, and refrigerator.