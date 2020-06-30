All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2
Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:55 PM

9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2

9013 Gladbeck Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9013 Gladbeck Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Newly constructed Guest Unit/Studio conveniently located in the center of Northridge with tons of shopping, restaurants, and very close to CSUN. This light and bright unit has 9 ft ceilings, recessed lighting, laminated wood floors, and double pain windows. The brand new kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel sink and faucet, gas range, and granite counter tops. Also, has a new A/C & heating unit and a tankless water heater. Washer/dryer hook ups in the bathroom for easy access. Rent includes water, trash, sewer, and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
No, 9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9013 Gladbeck Avenue 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College