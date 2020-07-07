All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

900 N Hudson Ave

900 North Hudson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

900 North Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
Condo - Property Id: 85397

On the lovely top Floor. The room is classy-modern. Beautifully furnished with its own private bath in a 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo in a secured building. West Hollywood. Centrally located. It is a very walk-able area with great restaurants, cafes, nail/hair salons, and shopping close by. Also close to the Hollywood vibe. An easy reach to the Los Angeles Metro stations. 1 room is available now ($1750/mo.)! I live in a beautiful home and am easygoing - all about peace and enjoying life. I'd love to chat with you and give you more information. Send me a message. Also, no pets please I'm really allergic (even to hypoallergenic). Thanks! - Jen
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/85397p
Property Id 85397

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5212667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 N Hudson Ave have any available units?
900 N Hudson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 N Hudson Ave have?
Some of 900 N Hudson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 N Hudson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
900 N Hudson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 N Hudson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 900 N Hudson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 900 N Hudson Ave offer parking?
No, 900 N Hudson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 900 N Hudson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 N Hudson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 N Hudson Ave have a pool?
No, 900 N Hudson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 900 N Hudson Ave have accessible units?
No, 900 N Hudson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 900 N Hudson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 N Hudson Ave has units with dishwashers.

