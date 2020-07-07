900 N Hudson Ave

Amenities

On the lovely top Floor. The room is classy-modern. Beautifully furnished with its own private bath in a 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo in a secured building. West Hollywood. Centrally located. It is a very walk-able area with great restaurants, cafes, nail/hair salons, and shopping close by. Also close to the Hollywood vibe. An easy reach to the Los Angeles Metro stations. 1 room is available now ($1750/mo.)! I live in a beautiful home and am easygoing - all about peace and enjoying life. I'd love to chat with you and give you more information. Send me a message. Also, no pets please I'm really allergic (even to hypoallergenic). Thanks! - Jen

