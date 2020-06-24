8937 APPIAN Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

FURNISHED SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE February 15 - May 31, 2019! Enjoy top of the world views from this swank home once owned and rehabbed by designers Richard Tyler & Lisa Trafficante. Sited at the top of the Strip & located less than 10 mins from both the heart of Hollywood and the SFV. This gated, furnished view home has all the style & upgrades today's tenants desire. The mid-century residence's open floor plan incorporates living, dining, kitchen & breakfast bar into 1 seamless space. Built-in wood cabinetry, hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, elevated kitchen island, stainless appliances & granite countertops are a few of the home's features. In addition to a spectacular roof deck with 200% views of the City, Ocean & Catalina. The residence's glass walls & doors open to 2 more decks-with separate & amazing views that bracket the main living spaces. On the dining area side, landscaping blankets Laurel Canyon and more! Water, gas, electric included.