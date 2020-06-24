All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8937 APPIAN Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8937 APPIAN Way

8937 W Appian Way · No Longer Available
Location

8937 W Appian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FURNISHED SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE February 15 - May 31, 2019! Enjoy top of the world views from this swank home once owned and rehabbed by designers Richard Tyler & Lisa Trafficante. Sited at the top of the Strip & located less than 10 mins from both the heart of Hollywood and the SFV. This gated, furnished view home has all the style & upgrades today's tenants desire. The mid-century residence's open floor plan incorporates living, dining, kitchen & breakfast bar into 1 seamless space. Built-in wood cabinetry, hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, elevated kitchen island, stainless appliances & granite countertops are a few of the home's features. In addition to a spectacular roof deck with 200% views of the City, Ocean & Catalina. The residence's glass walls & doors open to 2 more decks-with separate & amazing views that bracket the main living spaces. On the dining area side, landscaping blankets Laurel Canyon and more! Water, gas, electric included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8937 APPIAN Way have any available units?
8937 APPIAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8937 APPIAN Way have?
Some of 8937 APPIAN Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8937 APPIAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
8937 APPIAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8937 APPIAN Way pet-friendly?
No, 8937 APPIAN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8937 APPIAN Way offer parking?
No, 8937 APPIAN Way does not offer parking.
Does 8937 APPIAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8937 APPIAN Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8937 APPIAN Way have a pool?
No, 8937 APPIAN Way does not have a pool.
Does 8937 APPIAN Way have accessible units?
No, 8937 APPIAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8937 APPIAN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8937 APPIAN Way has units with dishwashers.
