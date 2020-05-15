8918 Holly Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

Hollywood Hills Retreat - Gorgeous Hollywood Hills Retreat. Located in the Prestigious Wonderland School District, this Expansive and Private property features a Gated Entrance, a Separate Guest House/Studio with its own Bath. The house features a Well Appointed Kitchen, A Formal Dining Room, Living Room, A large Loft, 2 Bedrooms including a Huge Master with a Spacious En-suite Bath and Walk in Closet, An Office Space, Gleaming Wood Floors, French Doors and Windows through-out that allow for seem-less Indoor/Outdoor living set on A Huge Yard with Views of the Surrounding Hills.



