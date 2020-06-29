All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 888 South Hope.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
888 South Hope
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:40 AM

888 South Hope

888 S Hope St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

888 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
parking
pool
hot tub
South Hope Grand Park Apartments - Property Id: 234467

Gorgeous DTLA 1 Bedroom Bedroom within a full service high rise apartment community. 888 at Grand Hope Park is located just steps away from The Bloc, the Financial District and more. This is the ideal spot for work and play and endless views of the Los Angeles city skyline on our 34th floor lounge, strolls through the neighborhood Grand Hope Park, to dining and shopping along the numerous restaurants and boutiques surrounding the building.
Deposit $750 on approved credit.
Current specials: Up to 8 week free based in availability and lease term specials.

Stainless Appliances
Quartz Countertops
In- Unit Washer Dryer
Concierge
Parking
Pool, Spa, Park, Meeting Rooms, Coffee Bar and soo much more!!!!
Parking $125 to $200

Contact Ernest for a tour
323-639-3006
WeLeasecali

dtla, los angeles, studio, downtown, new, special, available now, washer, dryer, weleasecali, leasing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234467
Property Id 234467

(RLNE5889920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 South Hope have any available units?
888 South Hope doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 South Hope have?
Some of 888 South Hope's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 South Hope currently offering any rent specials?
888 South Hope is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 South Hope pet-friendly?
Yes, 888 South Hope is pet friendly.
Does 888 South Hope offer parking?
Yes, 888 South Hope offers parking.
Does 888 South Hope have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 888 South Hope offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 South Hope have a pool?
Yes, 888 South Hope has a pool.
Does 888 South Hope have accessible units?
No, 888 South Hope does not have accessible units.
Does 888 South Hope have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 South Hope has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College