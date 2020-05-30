All apartments in Los Angeles
8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16

8780 Burnet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8780 Burnet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tri-Level 4 bedroom Townhouse with 2 car garage - Property Id: 297556

Look No Further! Newly renovated town home for rent in the heart of North Hills. Kitchen has been fully updated with new paint, quartz counters and tile floors. This Tri Level Townhouse has a 2 car garage, designated laundry area, 3 top level bedrooms (all with vaulted ceilings) 2.5 bathrooms all completely renovated and a bonus room or 4th bedroom. Paid Water and Trash.

This home will go fast so don't miss out!

No smoking
No Drugs
No pets
No exceptions

Proof of employment required

Showings by appointment only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297556
Property Id 297556

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16 have any available units?
8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16 have?
Some of 8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16 currently offering any rent specials?
8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16 pet-friendly?
No, 8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16 offer parking?
Yes, 8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16 does offer parking.
Does 8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16 have a pool?
No, 8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16 does not have a pool.
Does 8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16 have accessible units?
No, 8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16 has units with dishwashers.
