8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16

Tri-Level 4 bedroom Townhouse with 2 car garage - Property Id: 297556
Look No Further! Newly renovated town home for rent in the heart of North Hills. Kitchen has been fully updated with new paint, quartz counters and tile floors. This Tri Level Townhouse has a 2 car garage, designated laundry area, 3 top level bedrooms (all with vaulted ceilings) 2.5 bathrooms all completely renovated and a bonus room or 4th bedroom. Paid Water and Trash.
This home will go fast so don't miss out!
No smoking
No Drugs
No pets
No exceptions
Proof of employment required
Showings by appointment only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297556
(RLNE5847677)