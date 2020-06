Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This home located on a quiet cul-de-sac offers 3 Beds and 2.5 Baths, floor plan consist of spacious living room with fireplace & formal dining room and family room, top floor consist of large Master bedroom with 2 closets and a walking closet, two other good size bedrooms, wood like laminate flooring installed and new fresh paint, 2car attached garage, Covered patio, huge park like backyard.