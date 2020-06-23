All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
8714 ST IVES Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 2:53 PM

8714 ST IVES Drive

8714 Saint Ives Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Pet Friendly Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Location

8714 Saint Ives Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Coveted Cul-de-Sac View Home in Lower Sunset Plaza! Spectacular views of the city, high-end finishes, walls of windows, mature trees.Located above Sunset Plaza and famed Sunset Strip, this magnificent contemporary property offers unparalleled quality in craftsmanship and sweeping views of Downtown Los Angeles and the West Hollywood Hills. The main floor includes a kitchen with Viking appliances, Carrara marble countertops, dining room, living room with a fireplace, a toilet, a deck and a two-car garage with an electrical car station. The floor under has the master suite with two walk-in closets and a second bedroom with a walk-in closet and a remodeled bathroom. The additional third floor has a spacious laundry room, an attached private bedroom with a newly remodeled bathroom and closet. In addition, the third floor has another room with a window and closet, perfect for a home office, an art studio or an additional bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8714 ST IVES Drive have any available units?
8714 ST IVES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8714 ST IVES Drive have?
Some of 8714 ST IVES Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8714 ST IVES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8714 ST IVES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8714 ST IVES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8714 ST IVES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8714 ST IVES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8714 ST IVES Drive offers parking.
Does 8714 ST IVES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8714 ST IVES Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8714 ST IVES Drive have a pool?
No, 8714 ST IVES Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8714 ST IVES Drive have accessible units?
No, 8714 ST IVES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8714 ST IVES Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8714 ST IVES Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
