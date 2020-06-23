8714 ST IVES Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Coveted Cul-de-Sac View Home in Lower Sunset Plaza! Spectacular views of the city, high-end finishes, walls of windows, mature trees.Located above Sunset Plaza and famed Sunset Strip, this magnificent contemporary property offers unparalleled quality in craftsmanship and sweeping views of Downtown Los Angeles and the West Hollywood Hills. The main floor includes a kitchen with Viking appliances, Carrara marble countertops, dining room, living room with a fireplace, a toilet, a deck and a two-car garage with an electrical car station. The floor under has the master suite with two walk-in closets and a second bedroom with a walk-in closet and a remodeled bathroom. The additional third floor has a spacious laundry room, an attached private bedroom with a newly remodeled bathroom and closet. In addition, the third floor has another room with a window and closet, perfect for a home office, an art studio or an additional bedroom