All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8710 Independence Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8710 Independence Avenue
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

8710 Independence Avenue

8710 Independence Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8710 Independence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condinium. Beautiful lamainate flooring.. Large living room with a wet bar and fireplace. Eating area in the kitchen knook. Refrigerator included. Washer and dryer included, located in the hallway. Carpet in the bedrooms. Every room has a miniature balcony with a sliding door (4 sliding doors!!!). Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Unit is located on the 2nd floor. 1134 square feet!!! 2 tandem parking spots and extra guest parking in the gated garage. Community pool andspa. Great unit. Call Dedree Hoyt to view #1031043 805-813-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8710 Independence Avenue have any available units?
8710 Independence Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8710 Independence Avenue have?
Some of 8710 Independence Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8710 Independence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8710 Independence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8710 Independence Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8710 Independence Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8710 Independence Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8710 Independence Avenue offers parking.
Does 8710 Independence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8710 Independence Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8710 Independence Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8710 Independence Avenue has a pool.
Does 8710 Independence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8710 Independence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8710 Independence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8710 Independence Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Hi Point Townhomes
1525 Hi Point Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College