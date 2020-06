Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 Bedroom Unit in Gated Westchester Woods Community! - Come check out this luxurious end unit condo in the Westchester Woods community! Large open living room upon entry with beautiful blue tile throughout. Kitchen includes all appliances! Washer and dryer unit located in the hallway closet. Brand new paint throughout living room and bedrooms! Two spacious bedrooms with wood flooring. Water, trash, gas included. Pets are OK upon approval!



