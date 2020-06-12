All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:52 AM

8630 LUBAO Avenue

8630 Lubao Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8630 Lubao Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $1000 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT. LANDLORD NOW OFFERING 18 MONTH RENT TO START. New Construction, Open Floorplan, Stainless steel appliances, central AC and heat, laundry inside. This unit features two good size bedrooms, completely modern bathrooms, hardwood floors and a spacious great room with high ceilings and loads of light. Home is the newly built rear house behind 8632 Lubao. It shares the yard with the front home but has a private back yard area. Kitchen comes with ss dishwasher, range/oven and microwave, quartz counters and plenty of cabinets. Bathrooms feature tile floors, quartz counters and spacious tub/shower. One master bedroom with attached bath. Quiet, residential neighborhood near shopping. Each applicant to complete CAR application and provide copy of id, bank statements, pay stubs and pay $23.99 credit report/background check fee. Street parking only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

