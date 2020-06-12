8630 LUBAO Avenue

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $1000 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT. LANDLORD NOW OFFERING 18 MONTH RENT TO START. New Construction, Open Floorplan, Stainless steel appliances, central AC and heat, laundry inside. This unit features two good size bedrooms, completely modern bathrooms, hardwood floors and a spacious great room with high ceilings and loads of light. Home is the newly built rear house behind 8632 Lubao. It shares the yard with the front home but has a private back yard area. Kitchen comes with ss dishwasher, range/oven and microwave, quartz counters and plenty of cabinets. Bathrooms feature tile floors, quartz counters and spacious tub/shower. One master bedroom with attached bath. Quiet, residential neighborhood near shopping. Each applicant to complete CAR application and provide copy of id, bank statements, pay stubs and pay $23.99 credit report/background check fee. Street parking only.