Los Angeles, CA
8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue

8609 Lookout Mountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8609 Lookout Mountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
Laurel Canyon "Tree" House. Located on desirable Lookout Mountain Ave. This gated, newly updated, canyon retreat offers the best of California indoor/outdoor living. A cozy open floor plan offers wood beamed ceilings, Anderson windows with plantation shutters throughout and central heat and air. A chef's kitchen offers gas range and granite counter tops. Bedroom has walk in closet/laundry room with large washer dryer. Great outdoor fire-lit entertaining with two large, private and fully furnished decks. The front deck offers a gas fireplace, patio dinning table for six people, spa/Jacuzzi, outdoor grill, with lush tree and canyon views. The back fire-lit entertaining area with the privacy of a covered pergola, ample seating and with views of the tiered garden and assorted fruit trees. Available February 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have any available units?
8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have?
Some of 8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue offer parking?
No, 8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
