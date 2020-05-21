8609 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue

Amenities

Laurel Canyon "Tree" House. Located on desirable Lookout Mountain Ave. This gated, newly updated, canyon retreat offers the best of California indoor/outdoor living. A cozy open floor plan offers wood beamed ceilings, Anderson windows with plantation shutters throughout and central heat and air. A chef's kitchen offers gas range and granite counter tops. Bedroom has walk in closet/laundry room with large washer dryer. Great outdoor fire-lit entertaining with two large, private and fully furnished decks. The front deck offers a gas fireplace, patio dinning table for six people, spa/Jacuzzi, outdoor grill, with lush tree and canyon views. The back fire-lit entertaining area with the privacy of a covered pergola, ample seating and with views of the tiered garden and assorted fruit trees. Available February 1st