All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 854 ROSE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
854 ROSE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

854 ROSE Avenue

854 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

854 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful traditional style home in a great Venice neighborhood, east of Lincoln Blvd. Formal Entry, gleaming hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms or 2 and a den. Central Hall, full bath with separate bathtub & stall shower. Kitchen has stainless steel oven & refrigerator, newer counter tiles & flooring. Laundry room has washer/ dryer hookups Huge grassy fenced backyard with many fruit trees, vegetable garden & a covered patio -great for morning coffee or entertaining. Detached 2 car garage, long driveway for additional parking. Close proximity, to Whole Foods, Starbucks, restaurants, Main Street & trendy Abbott Kinney. A cute house, neat & clean and ready to move in. Call Listing Agent to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 ROSE Avenue have any available units?
854 ROSE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 854 ROSE Avenue have?
Some of 854 ROSE Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 ROSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
854 ROSE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 ROSE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 854 ROSE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 854 ROSE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 854 ROSE Avenue offers parking.
Does 854 ROSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 ROSE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 ROSE Avenue have a pool?
No, 854 ROSE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 854 ROSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 854 ROSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 854 ROSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 854 ROSE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College