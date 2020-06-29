854 ROSE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful traditional style home in a great Venice neighborhood, east of Lincoln Blvd. Formal Entry, gleaming hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms or 2 and a den. Central Hall, full bath with separate bathtub & stall shower. Kitchen has stainless steel oven & refrigerator, newer counter tiles & flooring. Laundry room has washer/ dryer hookups Huge grassy fenced backyard with many fruit trees, vegetable garden & a covered patio -great for morning coffee or entertaining. Detached 2 car garage, long driveway for additional parking. Close proximity, to Whole Foods, Starbucks, restaurants, Main Street & trendy Abbott Kinney. A cute house, neat & clean and ready to move in. Call Listing Agent to show.